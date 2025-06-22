Ewa LLC Buys New Shares in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

CTAS opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.20 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

