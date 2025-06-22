Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tassel Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 20,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

