Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 331,918 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331,918 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $42,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 15,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4%

MCHP stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

