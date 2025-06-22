Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,726 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 9,615,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.12 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

