Constellation Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Constellation Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 19.5% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Constellation Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $410,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

