Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,074,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

