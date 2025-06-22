Ewa LLC Acquires Shares of 78,688 Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QSI. National Bankshares set a $3.65 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.87. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 2,925.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

