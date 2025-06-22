Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $48,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPMO opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

