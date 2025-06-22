Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 354,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SHW opened at $332.89 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.