World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

