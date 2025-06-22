Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

