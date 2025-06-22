Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $419.25 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.13 and a 200-day moving average of $376.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

