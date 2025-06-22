Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $493.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.