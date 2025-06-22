Ewa LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ewa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

