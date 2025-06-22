Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,294,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of ESLT opened at $438.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $476.04.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

