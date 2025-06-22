Ewa LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ewa LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 233,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 594,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

