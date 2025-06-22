Ewa LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ewa LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 61.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $5,452,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.