Ewa LLC Purchases New Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 619,892 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 1,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.06 on Friday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet L. Rolle sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,223 shares in the company, valued at $257,890.53. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

