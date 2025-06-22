Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

