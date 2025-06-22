Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

