Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

