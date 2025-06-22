Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 36.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

