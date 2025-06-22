CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

CarMax Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. CarMax has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

