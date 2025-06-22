PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.7 million.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.04 million, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.03. PROS has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of PROS by 98.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

