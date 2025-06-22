Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fortive Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE FTV opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fortive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

