HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $897.84 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. HEX has a market cap of $897.84 million and approximately $164.84 thousand worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,284.58 or 0.99731383 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,643.60 or 0.99106404 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
