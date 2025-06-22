Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $545.88 thousand and $7.86 thousand worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

