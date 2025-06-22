Concordium (CCD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687.97 Thousand

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Concordium has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and $687.97 thousand worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 13,965,729,862 coins and its circulating supply is 11,449,427,686 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/@concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

