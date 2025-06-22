Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $248.44 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

