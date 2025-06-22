Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,632,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,312,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

