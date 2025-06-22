1,870 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

