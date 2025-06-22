MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 641.2% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

