MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

