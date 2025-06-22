Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 1,636 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

