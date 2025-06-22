Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Trimmed by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.