MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $505.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

