Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

