First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

