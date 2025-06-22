543 Shares in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $95,872,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 131,200.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,587,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $42,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CHE opened at $547.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $564.77. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,213,780. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.