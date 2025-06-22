Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 32.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

