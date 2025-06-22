MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 529.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $857,000. Covea Finance increased its stake in MongoDB by 72.1% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,807. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MDB opened at $201.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

