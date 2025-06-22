Paradiem LLC Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 3.1% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

