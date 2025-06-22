Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

