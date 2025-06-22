FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Position Boosted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

IGLD opened at $21.97 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

