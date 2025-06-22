Paradiem LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Brady makes up 2.9% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.32% of Brady worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Brady by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.0%

BRC stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

