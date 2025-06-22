Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Trimmed by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 29.5% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Veridan Wealth LLC owned 0.85% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $65,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

