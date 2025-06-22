O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.9% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

