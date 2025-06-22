First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.63 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

