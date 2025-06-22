CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $49,534,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.93. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.