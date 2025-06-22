Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 156 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

